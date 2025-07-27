Indy football coach remembered through inaugural Coach Nell Classic at Butler

INDIANAPOLIS — The legacy of Richard “Coach Nell” Hamilton continues to live on through the game he loved and the lives he touched.

This weekend, Butler University is hosting the inaugural Coach Nell Classic, a youth football tournament dedicated to celebrating the life and legacy of the late coach, mentor and founder of the Indy Steelers.

Hamilton, affectionately known as “Coach Nell,” founded the Indy Steelers youth football program in 2005. For nearly two decades, he mentored and inspired young athletes. For many, Coach Nell was a father figure, a community leader, and a constant source of encouragement.

“He meant so much to me and to the whole community,” said Keshawn Bartlett, a former player who now coaches with the Steelers. “It hurts that he left us so soon, but we’re here to keep pushing for him.”

Hamilton was tragically shot and killed in a road rage incident on I-65 in January 2023.

In the months following his death, the city of Indianapolis and its residents have worked to preserve his legacy. One major tribute: a new multipurpose field under construction at Tarkington Park will be named Richard “Coach Nell” Hamilton Field. The field is being built with the help of a $3 million grant from the Lilly Endowment, with construction expected to be completed in early 2026.

“He had this aura about him,” said one coach. “When you approached him, you just felt it — something special.”

The Coach Nell Classic is both a tournament and a celebration. Beyond the competition on the field, the event brings together families, coaches, and players to reflect on Coach Nell’s message of leadership, accountability, and love.

“This is what he built — making football better for us, and better for the kids,” Bartlett said.