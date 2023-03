INDIANAPOLIS — The Indy Fuel will attempt to break the world record for most people playing "The Star-Spangled Banner" on kazoos in unison on Friday.

The team hosts the Wheeling Nailers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum, where beforehand they will hand out 4,000 kazoos to fans to break the record.

Learn more about the effort and watch mascot Nitro be brought to tears by Fuel staff and WRTV anchor Megan Shinn as they play the anthem themselves in the video player above.