Indy gas station has B Link camera installed following multiple homicides

INDIANAPOLIS — An east side gas station that has seen an uptick in gun violence in 2023 has officially had a

The Shell gas station located on the corner of 34th Street and Emerson Avenue has been visited by IMPD nearly 80 times since August 2022.

Owner Gurbreed Malhi says he started the process of applying for IMPD’s B-Link program and is working to get off-duty officers to patrol his business.

“We work with tight margins.. I’m trying my best to get that security,” Malhi said.

The b-link program allows personal and business security cameras to join a network of live-stream video access for IMPD to utilize in the event of a crime or incident in the vicinity.