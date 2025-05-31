Indy Health District brings 'Floating Farmers Market,' providing healthier options to Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — Bringing healthier options to the community is the goal of the floating farmer’s market. Friday kicked off the inaugural weekend of the Floating Farmers Market, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. Many community members believe that this initiative marks a great start towards a brighter future filled with healthier choices.

"We've been having lots of conversations with folks from the neighborhoods, and regardless of who I'm talking to, the number one requested item or topic of conversation has been food access or the lack thereof," said Jamal Smith, Executive Director of Indy Health District.

Several neighborhoods, including Ransom Place, Flanner House, Meridian Highland, Highland Vicinity, and Crown Hill, share a common struggle: the absence of grocery stores.

"In all five of these neighborhoods, there's not a single grocery store," said Danita Hoskin, President of the Crown Hill Neighborhood Association. "So, there's no place that a household can obtain healthy food choices in our communities."

"While we try to figure out a strategy to bring a grocery store to the district, which is going to take us a little bit of time,” said Smith. “In the meantime, we wanted to make it what we're calling a Floating Farmers Market. In essence, the market will rotate throughout the district on a rotating basis throughout the five neighborhoods because we want to make sure that we are in proximity to everyone throughout the district as best we can.”

From now until October, the floating market plans to welcome vendors, produce stands, and food trucks, providing healthier options for residents.

"I've always been a fan of farmers markets. I actually moved up here from Houston, Texas, and it's a lot. It's a lot of farmers markets and farms and a lot of organic food out there," shopper Javier Snead said.

Snead explained that he rode past and decided to make a stop, looking for fresh cabbage, and walked away with a lot more than just produce.

"I was talking to the lady over there. She has like a farm for the youth. I guess she teaches kids how to farm like 9 to 12, so you know that's good, that's good to put that in the community and teach people how to grow their food," Snead said.

"The Floating Farmers Market allows us to take this show on the road, if you will," Hoskin added.

The Floating Farmers Market is more than just a place to buy fresh produce; it represents a vital step towards improving food access and promoting healthier lifestyles in the community. As it continues to develop, this initiative offers hope for a future where all residents have access to nutritious food options.

Floating Farmers Market schedule:

Meridian Highland: 21st and Capitol Ave.

(from 4:00 - 6:30 pm)

May 30

June 13

June 27

July 11

July 25

August 8

August 22

September 12

Highland Vicinity: Flanner House/Cleo's Bodega

(from 12:00 - 3:00 pm)

June 6

July 3

August 1

September 5

Crown Hill: 38th and Meridian Street

(from 4:00 - 6:00 pm)

July 10

July 24

August 7

August 21

September 4

More information about the Floating Farmers Market can be found HERE.