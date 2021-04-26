Indy Honor Flight to require vaccines once flights resume

INDIANAPOLIS – They have been grounded during the pandemic to protect the health of the nation’s older heroes. Now, Indy Honor Flight is looking to take to the wild blue yonder again, and there will be new rules in place to help ensure that everyone involved in the program remains healthy.

The national Honor Flight board of directors has approved the requirement that --- once Honor Flights resume – every veteran and volunteer must provide proof that they have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. It means they must provide evidence of receiving the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 28 days before a flight or the second shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least 14 days prior to flying.

Indy Honor Flight is part of the national network that provides free trips to Washington D.C. for older military veterans as a way of showing appreciation for their service. The veterans spend a whirlwind day visiting the nation’s war memorials and Arlington National Cemetery before returning to a homecoming party in front of family and friends. All Honor Flights in the U.S. remain under a no-fly order through at least June 30, but Indy Honor Flight is hopeful to resume the trips before the end of the summer.

There’s more information on the program at indyhonorflight.org.

