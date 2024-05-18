Indy Humane, Hensley Legal Group hosts ‘Pawpalooza’ adoption event

INDIANAPOLIS — Some pets are now in their forever homes and families didn’t have to worry about a single cost thanks to the help of a local business.

On Saturday, Indy Humane held “Pawpalooza” in hopes of connecting dogs and cats with potential families to adopt and love them.

WRTV

Hensley Legal Group covered all adoption fees so the right animals could find the right homes.

“We know that inflation is a real thing, so if someone can’t afford the adoption fee right now due to grocery bills, we want to remove that obstacle,” Erin Peckinpaugh, VP of Marketing and Corporate Responsibility for Hensley Legal Group, said.

This is the second year in a row Hensley has teamed up with Indy Humane for Pawpalooza. Organizers say last year, 25 animals were adopted during the event.

WRTV

“This is fantastic, it means everything to us,” Michael Futch, Chief Development Officer with Indy Humane, said. “We are a shelter that survives on adopting and fostering, and they said they would adopt every animal here.”

Although Pawpalooza is over, those looking to adopt a furry friend can click here for more information.