Indy Humane microchips over 150 animals at free event

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Humane microchipped over 150 dogs and cats at a free event on Saturday.

In partnership with Bone Dry Roofing, Indy Humane helped those in the Indianapolis area ensure their pet was microchipped.

“Our owner and his wife are very involved with dog rescues,” Jeff Johnson, Talent Acquisition Retention Manager at Bone Dry Roofing, said. “Our mission is to provide peace of mind for each other and our customers by delivering the bone-dry experience, so this fits right in with that.”

Johnson expressed the importance of animals being microchipped.

“People love their animals, and they don’t want to lose them. If something happens where a dog gets lost or stolen, with a microchip, you can know where they’re at,” Johnson said.

Indy Humane has been in a capacity crisis for quite some time, housing more pets than they have room for.

“We are bursting from the seams with animals that need homes,” Michael Futch, Chief Development Officer for Indy Humane, said.

Futch says it’s important for the shelter to be out in the community so they can raise awareness and hopefully find more adoptive families for their animals.

To adopt a pet from Indy Humane, you must be at least 18-years-old, have proof of home ownership or approval from your landlord and have a valid government I.D.

For more information and to see pictures of the animals up for adoption at the shelter, click here.