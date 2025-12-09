Indy Ignite hosts free event Dec. 12 celebrating mascot Pepper's first birthday

Indy Ignite, Indianapolis's first professional women's volleyball team, have announced they will be hosting a free event at Fishers Event Center on Dec. 12 celebrating their mascot Pepper's first birthday!

Pepper along with Carly, the vice president of marketing and game day experience, stopped by WRTV to talk to our Nicole Griffin about the big party, which will include Pepper's mascot friends from the sports teams in Central Indiana, Santa, lots of kid-friendly activities, and an opportunity for fans to play volleyball on the Ignite court with Ignite players!

You can learn more about the event and how to get your tickets, by clicking here.

The Indy Ignite first 2026 game is on the road on January 10 against the Dallas Pulse. Their first home game will be at the Fishers Event Center on January 24 against the Omaha Supernovas.