Indy Irish Fest canceled due to lack of funding

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Irish Fest announced the festival is unable to continue and will be canceled after 26 years.

Since 1995, Indy Irish Fest has celebrated Irish heritage and culture.

The festival usually takes place in September each year, and includes live music, Irish dance shows, cultural exhibits and food. The festival also hosted a Gaelic football tournament and a 5K run.

The festival announced in a Facebook post that it does not have the funding to continue running.

“As a not-for-profit organization, we rely on profits from the year’s previous festival, sponsorships and donations to put on Indy Irish Fest,” the post read.

After a year off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have not been able to recover financially and have not been able to keep up with increased expenses.

“We are eternally grateful to every single volunteer who has given their time and talents to the Indy Irish Fest,” the post said. “A special thank you to anyone who has ever attended the festival. Fest fans, entertainers, vendors and musicians. Your joy, cheering and dancing meant the world to us.”

