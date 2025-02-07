Indy man arrested in interstate shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old Indianapolis man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred on I-70 near downtown Indianapolis on January 2nd, 2025.

Donte Roney of Indianapolis was arrested on February 5th, 2025, and faces preliminary charges of Criminal Recklessness and Attempted Murder. He is currently being held in the Marion County Jail.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m. on January 2nd, when Indiana State Police Detectives were notified of two gunshot victims at Indianapolis-area hospitals. The two individuals were allegedly shot while inside the same vehicle on I-70 near Emerson Avenue. Reports from hospital staff indicated that one of the victims drove to the hospital and carried an unresponsive female into the emergency room. The male victim sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, while the female victim remains hospitalized in critical condition due to a gunshot wound.

Following an investigation, detectives identified Roney as a suspect, determining that the shots were fired from another vehicle on I-70.

This arrest comes amidst a concerning trend of interstate shootings in the Indianapolis area. In 2024, Indiana State Police troopers investigated 70 shootings on Indianapolis-area interstates. Additionally, troopers in the Indianapolis District responded to 280 calls involving someone pointing or displaying a firearm during road rage incidents. The Indianapolis District encompasses Marion, Hamilton, Hancock, Shelby, Johnson, Hendricks, and Boone Counties.

The case has been turned over to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office. It is important to note that all charges mentioned in this release are allegations, and all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.