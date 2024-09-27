Indy man plans to run all six world marathons in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Six marathons. One year.

That’s the goal of an Indianapolis man, who’s running in honor of his friend who died of cancer last year.

Chuck Myers

Chuck Myers has run every day since January 1, 2003.

That's roughly 7,940 consecutive days.

Now, he’s putting all that blood, sweat and tears to good use.

“You’ve all gotta story of why you’re there. What you’re running for," Myers said. “I decided if I’m going to try to do something I might as well do it big.”

Myers hopes to hold the title of Six Star Finisher.

He plans to run all the Abbott World Marathons — Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago and New York — in one year.

“There’s been like 10,000 to 12,000 that have done all six of them at different times. Only about 100 people have done it in a single year," he said.

The 48-year-old lost his long-time friend and former college cross-country teammate, Matt.

Matt died suddenly of lymphoma in 2023.

Chuck Myers

“The goal is to raise money to hopefully prevent someone else from having to deal with losing a friend at such a young age," Myers said. “To honor him, and my brother-in-law who passed away a few years ago, I decided that I was going to run all the world marathons.”

Myers’ goal is to raise $168,000.

The money will go towards the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS), a nonprofit that works to find cures and ensure access to treatment for blood cancer patients.

Myers hopes by helping LLS raise money, some other family will be spared the loss of a loved one.

“At the start of the race, I’ll think about him. If it gets a little difficult, I’ll think about him as well," he said.

Chuck Myers

Myers has three races down and three to go.

He’ll be running the Berlin Marathon this Sunday.

You can find his fundraising page at chuckruns.com.