Indy marks new era for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park with MLK Gateway Project

INDIANAPOLIS — On Friday, the City of Indianapolis broke ground on a transformative $6.8 million expansion project at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

The initiative will introduce a new plaza, walkways, enhanced landscaping, and an expanded Landmark for Peace monument, while also investing in improved lighting and security measures. It's scheduled for completion in 2026.

WRTV Mayor Joe Hogsett, alongside City-County Council President Vop Osili, Indy Parks Director Phyllis Boyd, and community leaders, broke ground on a $6.8 million expansion project at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Mayor Hogsett expressed pride in the project, which aims to elevate the park's significance as a national landmark.

Indy Parks

“The City of Indianapolis is proud to start this project that will elevate the historic site in Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park to match its national significance and invaluable legacy,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “The reimagined park and expanded Landmark for Peace monument will create an unforgettable experience for all Indy residents and visitors.”

Indy Parks

Council President Osili emphasized that the park serves as a "living testament" to the legacies of Dr. King and Senator Kennedy, reinforcing the need for reflective public spaces amid division.

The MLK Gateway Project is part of a broader $140 million investment in Indy Parks, several projects of which are already under development.

The new plaza will showcase important educational materials about Dr. King, Senator Kennedy, and the civil rights movement, fostering a deeper connection to the park’s rich history.

Renderings for the MLK Gateway Project can be found here.