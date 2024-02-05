Indy mother's message to parents after 7-year-old accidentally shoots himself

INDIANAPOLIS — Asia Deberry says her kids are her entire world.

The mother of three says they are her reason for being.

But all of of that came to the forefront late January when her 7-year-old got a hold of a gun and accidentally shot himself.

"I went into doctor mode, mommy mode went out my head," Deberry said.

Deberry didn't share the details of how the accidental shooting happened, only saying she was home at the time.

"Nobody should live in that fear or go through the pain that I went through or still go through. I just say if you got a gun, if it's registered or whatever, just lock it up and keep it out of kids way and harms way," Deberry said.

Deberry says she helped save her baby, doing what she could to help keep him alive until medics arrived.

Police say her 7-year-old son Aamyri accidentally shot himself in the stomach in their home on Indy's East side.

"He's a miracle," Deberry says holding a photo of her son outside of Riley Hospital for Children.

Her son has been at Riley since the incident happened a week ago. Deberry says she thanks her lucky stars her son is still alive and she can share a message to other parents.

"I do advise anyone with young kids. If you do have a gun box or safety lock put it on," Deberry said.

It's the same thing that two youth organizations are working to prevent.

The Marion County Commission on Youth and the Marion County Youth Violence Prevention Coalition are working to provide free gun lock boxes to anyone who wants one.

"There are a lot of proactive steps that people can take especially if they have firearm in their home," Rebecca McCracken with the Marion County Youth Violence Prevention Coalition said.

It comes at a time that accidental shootings have been a big problem in Indianapolis.

Just last year, IMPD numbersshow accidental non-fatal shooting numbers more than tripled from the year before.

Riley Hospital Numbers show they saw an increase as well. Their GSW numbers are below:



2023: 38 violent, 16 accidental/unintentional

2022: 32 violent, 9 accidental/unintentional

2021: 38 violent, 17 accidental.unintentional

2020: 27 violent, 17 accidental/unintentional

2019: 32 violent, 5 accidental/unintentional

2018: 21 violent, 8 accidental/unintentional

Deberry says it could all be prevented, and she just wants parents to take that extra step.

If you would like a gun lock all you have to do is fill out a survey at theMarion County Commission on Youth.

Their address is, 1375 W. 16th Street.

The 7-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.