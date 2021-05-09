Indy mothers of homicide victims celebrate Mother's Day together: 'You are not alone'

INDIANAPOLIS — For some moms this year, Mother’s Day marks the first without their child. A group of parents are trying to bring hope to those families to celebrate, honor and support each other this weekend.

The hope Saturday was to make sure no one felt alone on Mother’s Day.

Several Hoosiers gathered at Bethel Park in Indianapolis Saturday afternoon for a Mother’s Day picnic aimed at bringing mothers of homicide victims together. Some family members presented a rap to the moms, others in attendance shared a dance.

Melissa Jude’s organization ‘How Tired Are You, Inc’ helped plan the event alongside Parents Forever 4 Justice and other groups.

Sunday will be Jude’s first Mother’s Day without her son, Chandler Bussey. The 20-year-old was killed last June at Arsenal Park.

“When you go through something, you’re there to help someone else,” Jude said.

Jude added she hopes this becomes an annual tradition for Mother’s Day weekend.

“Just because there will always, sadly, be more mothers that come along that have lost a child and it will be their first,” Jude said.