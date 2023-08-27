Indy native Trevor Jackson named Circle City Classic grand marshal

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Black Expo Inc. has named Trevor Jackson as the grand marshal of this year's Circle City Classic parade. The parade will take place on Saturday, September 23 at 10 a.m. starting at North and Pennsylvania Streets.

Jackson is nationally renowned artist and entertainer from Indianapolis. He released his first studio album titled “The Love Language” in 2021 and garnered more than 21 million streams across multiple platforms. Jackson has won numerous awards, including the Certified Soul Train award in 2019. Jackson also plays Aaron Jackson on ABC's Grown-ish television series.

“We are very excited to welcome back home one of our favorite entertainers and inspiring leader, Trevor Jackson, to lead our Circle City Classic parade as this year’s parade grand marshal,” said IBE President Alice Watson. “Trevor always gives back to our youth, and we look forward to having him participate in one of the largest Black cultural events in our state.”

The 39th Annual Circle City Classic Game featuring the match-up of Mississippi Valley State University and North Carolina Central University will take place on Saturday, September 23rd at 3 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit ticketmaster.com, visit the Lucas Oil Stadium, or call 317.925.2702.

For more information about all events during Circle City Classic weekend, visit circlecityclassic.com.