Indy native, radio personality Ron Sexton dies

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis native and radio personality Ron Sexton, also known as Donnie Baker to listeners of "The Bob & Tom Show," died on Friday.

Sexton's passing was announced by his family on the Donnie Baker Facebook page.

According to a The Bob & Tom Show Facebook post, Sexton died in Ohio while on tour for his stand-up comedy show.

Ron was known by millions of listeners of "The Bob & Tom Show" for the indelible comedic characters he played on-air - including Donnie Baker, Kenny Tarmac, and Floyd the Trucker, as well as his spot-on celebrity impersonations. Ron was a much-loved colleague and friend, and we will miss him greatly. We send our sincerest condolences to his family and friends. He made many, many people happy during his more than 20 years with "The Bob & Tom Show," and we will remember him with love and gratitude." - Tom Griswold.

The family of Ron Sexton is asking for privacy and prayer at this time.