Indy Neighborhood Cats preps for annual mega yard sale

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Neighborhood Cats is prepping for their annual Mega Yard Sale by collecting donations from the community.

They collected everything from electronics, collectibles, tools, cat toys, and more to sale at the yard sale on April 29 and April 30 at Indianapolis Animal Care Services.

Indy Neighborhood Cats is a nonprofit that seeks to improve the quality of life of stray neighborhood cats and the community they live in by reducing the cat population through TNR.

TNR stands for trap-neuter-return, a three step method that involves taking a stray cat, getting them neutered and vaccinated and then returning them to their environment.

You can usually spot a cat that has undergone TNR by a snipped ear.

"What we do, when you TNR, fix them, vaccinate them, return them back, they'll live out their lives happily," Indy Neighborhood Cats board member Susie Lawson said. "After that slowly your colony should kind of even itself out as far as reducing your population."

They also provide a number of resources such as warm winter shelter and medical care to stray cats.

For this year's yard sale, the organization hopes to outdo the $12,000 they raised last year.

Last year's yard sale featured twelve garage bays and over 60 tables full of household items, according to Indy Neighborhood Cats.

According to Lawson, that $12,000 helped serve over 300 cats in 2022 and kept 300 cats out of city shelters.

"We're going to have a volunteer that does bake goods, t-shirts for sale and you can come just browse around and make a donation and if you're in the market for adopting, they have cats and dogs inside too," Lawson said.

The Mega Yard sale is located at 2600 S. Harding Street from 9am to 4pm on April 29 and April 30.

For more information about Indy Neighborhood Cats, visit their website.

