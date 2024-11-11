Indy non-profit brings resources to veterans struggling with substance use

INDIANAPOLIS— Veterans Day is an important time to honor the service of millions of Americans.

We are taking the time to look into and bring awareness to the issues impacting service members.

Overdose lifeline, a local non-profit, is helping to bring context to the link between addiction and veterans’ mental health challenges.

"We have some data from the coroner's office to show that overdose deaths in the veteran community have gone up 152%," said Justin Phillips, Founder of Overdose Lifeline. "We provide free Naloxone and kits available through our website for free."

The Department of Veterans Affairs says around 11 percent of veterans seeking care at VA facilities for the first time are diagnosed with a substance use disorder.

"Over 80 percent struggle with alcohol misuse and 27 percent abuse illegal drugs," said Overdose Lifeline. "Close to 7 percent face dual challenges, battling both alcohol and drug dependencies."

Mental health conditions and substance use disorders go hand in hand.

"Veterans with an substance use disorder are also found to be more likely to suffer from depression," said Overdose Lifeline.

Overdose Lifeline works to combat these statistics by serving those who served with harm reduction resources and tools.

To learn more information about resources click HERE.

