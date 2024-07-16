Indy organization hosts fashion show to raise money for people with disabilities to get a bus

INDIANAPOLIS — A fashion show, with a purpose.

Adults with developmental disabilities are practicing for their moment on stage.

Rising Pursuit Services is a northeast side non-profit that provides physical, mental and social health services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The organization is hosting The Rising Couture Fashion Show as a fundraiser to pay for a bus.

Before attending the adult day program at Rising Pursuit Services, 24-year-old Carlos Crawford says he spent a lot of time alone.

"I locked myself in my room all day, wouldn't do anything, wouldn't exercise nothing," Crawford said. "It just gives me a new meaning on socializing."

"I have a learning disability, PTSD, major depression disorder, anxiety and ADHD," Crawford said.

"We love just supporting them and giving them that safe, sound place to come and not feel judged," RPS Co-Founder Raven Powell said.

Powell and Alexis Burrus are co-founders and friends with a passion to help others.

Burrus has a background working in residential care, while Powell was a registered behavior technician.

"So we came together. We had this idea. We wanted to cultivate an environment for them to, you know, have somewhere to go after 22. After 22 years of age, they have to come out of the high schools, and so we want to have an environment for them to still grow," Burrus said.

The organization opened in January of 2024.

The co-founders say they need transportation to take their clients to and from the day program and out into the community.

"There's more skills than just walking. They're learning how to work together, encourage each other and encourage themselves. So I think it's like amazing to see," Burrus said.

Click here to buy tickets or sponsor the event.