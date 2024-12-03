Indy organizations asking for help during Giving Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s "Giving Tuesday," a day many local organizations rely on to set them up for the year ahead.

Although monetary donations are helpful, giving your time by volunteering can also go a long way.

"Times are tough. People, may not have the money, but we still have the capacity as Hoosiers. We do our best Hoosiers, helping Hoosiers," Michael Futch, Co-Founder and Owner of MJJ Recruiting, said.

When Futch and James Perkins III created MJJ recruiting, the goal was to connect Hoosiers to jobs.

"We're passionate about more than just connecting talent opportunities. We're dedicated to fostering community and growth,” Futch said.

Thanksgiving Thursday, while helping Mozel Sanders feed 10,000 Hoosiers, they both realized a greater need to connect folks with community service opportunities.

"People are asking, 'Hey, I feel great about doing this. I really love doing it. Do you know of any opportunities,'" Futch said.

This Giving Tuesday, MJJ is teaming up with Brightwood Community Center, transforming a church into a community haven.

"We're moving in from 1,000 square feet, from our former building to our now 10,000 square feet building," Shonna Majors, Executive Director of Brightwood Community Center, said.

Majors said she needs extra manpower this Giving Tuesday.

"We've got more bathrooms than we ever had. So, there's plumbing things going on, there's furnaces, there's stuff we never had to deal with before," Majors said.

"I might not have known how to caulk this tile, but somebody here does, and now, when I go home, I may know how to do that as well. So, we're bringing all of that together," Perkins said.

Togetherness Brian Crispin with Wheeler Mission understands.

"Wheeler mission certainly relies on the community for support, but it's a collaborative effort to make sure that everyone's taken care of here," Crispin said.

The Wheeler Mission serves nearly 800 people a night, if not more.

So, whether you give through money.

"$2.51 provides a meal and care to someone in need," Crispin said.

Or time.

"Come serve meals, come clean up. Come. Help, come help in any way, shape or form," Crispin said.

Just make sure to make this Giving Tuesday count.