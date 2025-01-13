Indy organizations see increase in domestic violence calls for help; Signs to look out for

Domestic violence continues to be a problem for families across Indianapolis. Data shows it's on the rise this year.

"Some of them are whispering, some of them are crying. They're desperate. The first thing they say is, 'I don't have anywhere to go. I need help,'" said Regina Allen.

Project Safe Haven provides transitional housing for people experiencing mental health challenges or homelessness, but within the last six months, Allen, the owner, has been getting more calls related to domestic violence.

WRTV

"I've never even seen anything like it. People call me in the middle of the night, telling me their abuser is in the other room and if I can come and get them in 30 minutes," said Allen.

Allen said she's picked victims up to help get them to safety and has even crossed paths with an abuser.

"While we were packing up her stuff, he busted through the door, and that blew my mind," said Allen.

During Allen's interview with WRTV, she received a call for help.

WRTV

"I'm here. I try to help as much as I can. I can say if you need me, call me. I might not be able to do what you need me to do, but I do the best I can," she said.

Less than two weeks into the new year, IMPD has responded to around 200 calls for domestic violence among intimate partners.

It's a slight increase compared to this time last year.

2024 YTD 1/13/24: 191

2025 YTD 1/13/25: 196

In 2024, officers responded to 6,111 incidents.

"The biggest thing for me was as a survivor of domestic violence, when I was in my abusive relationship, I remember safety planning and starting to think of ways to get out," said Tracy Clark. "Unfortunately, the day that I left my abuser was not a planned day. After an argument, I knew I did not need to come back to that home. And if I came back to that home, it may very well be my last time."

Clark used to live at Coburn Place, which helps survivors. She's now the Director of Supportive Services.

"We are almost always full," said Clark.

WRTV file photo

She said domestic violence is more than physical abuse.

"You have financial abuse, which is when you don't have access to any of the finances, you have emotional abuse and you have verbal abuse. The biggest thing is, just because someone is not necessarily getting beat up every day, that doesn't mean they're not in a domestic violence situation," said Clark.

She said the most dangerous time for survivors is when they're exiting the relationship, so have a safety plan and don't let fear consume you.

Coburn Place has a 24/7 domestic violence hotline. It's 317-923-5750.

There is also a national hotline you can call. That number is 800-799-7233.