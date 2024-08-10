Indy PAL returns for annual football league, helps law enforcement build relationships with Indy’s youth

INDIANAPOLIS — Several community organizations are working hard to influence the city’s youth amid an ongoing wave of crime in Indianapolis.

Indy’s Police Athletic Activity League, also known as PAL, returned for their annual football program. Organizers say Indy PAL has been a part of sports and in the community for the last 84 years.

WRTV

“Specifically, this event has grown every year. Last year we had 28 football teams and this year we have 34, so a lot of kids are enthusiastic about it,” IMPD Maj. Corey Mims said.

Players competed against each other for fun and learned about teamwork, sportsmanship and community spirit. The event was held at Arsenal Tech High School from 1-3 p.m.

WRTV

Mims says the league is a way for police officers to get to know young kids and become a positive influence in their lives.

“We want to show a different side to law enforcement,” Mims said. “A lot of times we run into the community during their worst times, so this is a great way for us to show our support for them.”

Indy PAL has several other upcoming events and leagues for kids to enjoy. For more information, click here.

WATCH | WRTV's latest headlines