Indy Parks announces pool openings starting May 31

INDIANAPOLIS — As summer approaches and temperatures begin to rise, Indy Parks has announced that 12 community pools will open to the public starting Saturday, May 31.

This seasonal highlight is set to offer residents a refreshing retreat and a place for family and friends to gather and enjoy the sun.

The following pools are slated to welcome visitors:

Brookside Park: 3500 Brookside Pkwy S. Drive

Eagle Creek Beach: 7840 W. 56th St.

Ellenberger Park: 5301 E. St Clair St.

Frederick Douglass Park: 1425 E. 25th St.

Garfield Park: 2450 S. Shelby St.

Indy Island Indoor Pool: 8300 E. Raymond St.

Northwestway Park: 5253 W. 62nd St.

Perry Park: 451 E Stop 11 Rd

Riverside Park: 2420 E Riverside Dr. (Note: The main pool is open, but the kids’ pool section is awaiting parts for repair.)

Sahm Park: 6801 E. 91st St.

Stanley Strader Park: 2850 Bethel Ave.

Thatcher Park Indoor Pool: 4949 W Vermont St.

Pools will operate six days a week, remaining closed on Mondays. The hours of operation will be as follows:

Tuesday-Thursday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Please note that pool openings and hours are subject to change, so residents are encouraged to check for the latest updates at parks.indy.gov, where they can also find information on open splash pads.

Looking ahead, more pools are expected to open in early June, including:

Broad Ripple Park: 1500 Broad Ripple Ave.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Park: 1702 N. Broadway St.

Gustafson Park: 3110 Moller Road

Rhodius Park: 1720 W. Wilkins St.

This summer, the only pool scheduled to remain closed is Willard Park, which is undergoing Blue Line construction, according to Indy Parks.