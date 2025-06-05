Indy Parks announces Summer Meals Schedule

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks unveiled the schedule for the Summer Servings Meal Program on Thursday. The program is part of the Summer Food Service Program, aiming to fill the gap for families supported by the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs during the school year.

According to the release, the Indy Parks meals program has served over 3.3 million meals since 2013.



“Every year, Summer Servings provides thousands of children here in Indianapolis with the nutritious meals they all deserve,” said Mayor Hogsett in a news release. “If we want our city’s youth to thrive, we must first ensure that they have what they need to grow and learn in a healthy environment, and that is what Summer Servings is all about.”

“The Summer Servings program is one of Indy Parks’ essential services that help combat food insecurity in our city,” said Indy Parks Director Phyllis Boyd in the release. “Inspiring healthy living is an important part of our Indy Parks mission, not only through access to physical activity but also by providing healthy food."

Summer Servings meals are provided Monday through Friday at the following locations:



BRAVE Music Enterprises – 3969 Meadows Drive, 12 – 1 p.m.

Broad Ripple Park – 1610 Broad Ripple Ave., 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Christ Missionary Church – 1001 Eugene St., 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Christian Park – 4200 E English Ave., 12 – 2 p.m.

Ellenberger Park – 5301 E. Saint Clair St., 12 – 12:30 p.m.

Frederick Douglass Park – 1616 E. 25th St., 12 – 12:45 p.m.

Garfield Park – 2345 Pagoda Dr., 11:30 am – 1:30 p.m.

Krannert Park – 2901 West Mooresville Rd., 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Riverside Park – 2420 E Riverside Dr., 12 – 2 p.m.

Watkins Park – 2360 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St., 3 – 4 p.m.

Windsor Village Park – 6510 E. 25th St., 12 – 1 p.m.

The program will run until July 25. More information can be found HERE.