Indy Parks launches Summer Servings Meal Program for kids during summer break

Indy Parks announced the schedule for the Summer Servings Meal Program on Monday, which helps fill the summer meal gap for children who rely on the school-year meals provided through the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program.

Since 2013, Indy Parks’ meal programs have served over 4 million meals.

In a release sent by Indy Parks on Monday, Mayor Joe Hogsett said the city is prioritizing support for children in whatever way it can.

“That includes providing them with safe, positive ways to spend their free time, and that also means keeping them fed when they can no longer rely on a school lunch every day. The Summer Servings program does just that by providing our youth with easy access to food in the best place for them to spend a summer day: our beloved Indy Parks.”

The following Indy Parks Meal Serving Sites are available Monday through Friday, and will run until late July, when schools return:



Krannert Park 11-1 p.m.

Riverside Park 1-1:30 p.m.

Garfield Park 2-3 p.m.

Frederick Douglass 12-12:45 p.m.

Meadowlark Apartments 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Peace Learning Center 12-12:30 p.m.

Broad Ripple 12-12:45 p.m.

Grassy Creek Environmental 12-12:30 p.m.

Municipal Gardens 12-1 p.m.

Enlace Academy 10:40 -11:40 p.m.

Christian Park 12-2 p.m.

Pride Park 3:30-4:20 p.m.

FYI Center 4-6 p.m.

Positive Character Girls Inc. 11:30- 1:30 p.m.

Windsor Village Park 12-1 p.m.

Watkins Park 3-4 p.m.

More information about Indy Parks’ meal programs, including a full list of mobile meals sites and other Indy Parks and city meal programs, can be found here.