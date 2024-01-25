Indy Parks looks for community feedback on Krannert Park upgrades

INDIANAPOLIS — Residents on the west side of Indianapolis are soaking up their newly renovated park that opened this week. With more change to come, Indy Parks is asking for the community to weigh in.

Phase one of improvements at Krannert Park included a brand-new indoor pool, a fully equipped fitness room, expanded offices and event spaces. But the project doesn't stop there.

The park is now set to get an additional $3.7 million from the Lilly Endowment to help reimagine the outside amenities.

West side resident Loida Rodriguez says she would love to see more improvements with the trail.

"I didn't realize how big the trail was, it was really surprising that it extends quite a lot. Also, how much green space there is," Rodriguez said. "We have a lot of beautiful biodiversity from our birds to the plants and the flowers, and I think it would be lovely to see more of that unity."

Upgrades to the trail, along with the playground, courts, and shelters are all part of the core amenities Indy Parks is looking to improve and get public feedback on.

They hope to begin the project in 2025, so if you still want to weigh in you can head to the Indy Parks website.