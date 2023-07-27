Indy Parks offering free cooling centers amid high temperatures

INDIANAPOLIS — With temperatures reaching the high 90s over the next few days, Indy Parks will offer free cooling centers for those who are looking to beat the heat.

“On days with the heat, we will sit outside and play with the sprinkler,” Fionna Fox said.

The heat has them bound them to their home, until they decide it’s cool enough to take a walk. That's the only way they're able to get around.

“Garfield Park would take about 25 minutes to walk from here,” Fox said.

That's one location out of roughly a dozen where cooling centers will be open.

Fox will tell you that's too long a long trek to make on a hot summer day like Wednesday.

“The whole point is to not be overheated, just to get somewhere to cool off,” Fox said.

Indy Parks says they are focused on providing the space for cooling centers. The department doesn't offer rides for those who can't get there.

“That's why we are looking for residents to step up and help their friends, family and neighbors,” Alex Cortwright with Indy Parks said.

The following locations will be open to the public in hopes of helping them cool off:

Broad Ripple Park

1426 Broad Ripple Ave.

317-327-7161

Hours of operation:



Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Brookside Park

3500 Brookside Parkway S. Dr.

317-327-7179

Hours of operation:



Monday-Friday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Christian Park

4200 English Ave.

317-327-7163

Hours of operation:



Monday-Friday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Garfield Park Burrello Family Center

2345 Pagoda Dr.

317-327-7220

Hours of operation:



Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Municipal Gardens

1831 Lafayette Rd

317-327-7190

Hours of operation:



Monday & Wednesday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday & Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Pride Park

1129 Vandeman St.

317-327-7164

Hours of operation:



Monday-Friday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Rhodius Park

1720 W. Wilkins St.

317-327-7191

Hours of operation:



Monday-Thursday: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Riverside Park

2420 E. Riverside Dr.

317-327-7171

Hours of operation:



Monday-Friday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Stanley Strader Park (Formerly Bethel Park)

2850 Bethel Ave.

317-327-7480

Hours of operation:



Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Thatcher Park

4649 W. Vermont St.

317-327-7390

Hours of operation:



Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Washington Park

3130 E. 30th St.

317-327-7473

Hours of operation:



Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Watkins Park

2360 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St.

317-327-7175

Hours of operation:



Monday & Wednesday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Thursday & Friday: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Windsor Village Park

6510 E. 25th St.

317-327-7162

