Indy Parks offering free cooling centers as temps rise into the high 90s

INDIANAPOLIS — With temperatures reaching the high 90s over the next few days, Indy Parks is once again offering free cooling centers for those who are looking to beat the heat.

Indy Parks says they are focused on providing the space for cooling centers. The department doesn't offer rides for those who can't get there.

The following locations will be open to the public in hopes of helping them cool off:

Broad Ripple Park

1426 Broad Ripple Ave.

317-327-7161

Hours of operation:



Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Brookside Park

3500 Brookside Parkway S. Dr.

317-327-7179

Hours of operation:



Monday-Friday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Christian Park

4200 English Ave.

317-327-7163

Hours of operation:



Monday-Friday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Garfield Park Burrello Family Center

2345 Pagoda Dr.

317-327-7220

Hours of operation:



Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Municipal Gardens

1831 Lafayette Rd

317-327-7190

Hours of operation:



Monday & Wednesday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday & Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Pride Park

1129 Vandeman St.

317-327-7164

Hours of operation:



Monday-Friday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Rhodius Park

1720 W. Wilkins St.

317-327-7191

Hours of operation:



Monday-Thursday: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Riverside Park

2420 E. Riverside Dr.

317-327-7171

Hours of operation:



Monday-Friday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Stanley Strader Park (Formerly Bethel Park)

2850 Bethel Ave.

317-327-7480

Hours of operation:



Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Thatcher Park

4649 W. Vermont St.

317-327-7390

Hours of operation:



Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Washington Park

3130 E. 30th St.

317-327-7473

Hours of operation:



Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Watkins Park

2360 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St.

317-327-7175

Hours of operation:



Monday & Wednesday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Thursday & Friday: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Windsor Village Park

6510 E. 25th St.

317-327-7162