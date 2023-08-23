Watch Now
Indy Parks offering free cooling centers as temps rise into the high 90s

Indy Parks is opening cooling centers across the city as temperatures climb.
Posted at 4:04 PM, Aug 23, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — With temperatures reaching the high 90s over the next few days, Indy Parks is once again offering free cooling centers for those who are looking to beat the heat.

Indy Parks says they are focused on providing the space for cooling centers. The department doesn't offer rides for those who can't get there.

The following locations will be open to the public in hopes of helping them cool off:

Broad Ripple Park
1426 Broad Ripple Ave.
317-327-7161

Hours of operation:

  • Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday: Closed

Brookside Park
3500 Brookside Parkway S. Dr.
317-327-7179

Hours of operation:

  • Monday-Friday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Sunday: Closed

Christian Park
4200 English Ave.
317-327-7163

Hours of operation:

  • Monday-Friday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Sunday: Closed

Garfield Park Burrello Family Center
2345 Pagoda Dr.
317-327-7220

Hours of operation:

  • Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Sunday: Closed

Municipal Gardens
1831 Lafayette Rd
317-327-7190

Hours of operation:

  • Monday & Wednesday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Tuesday & Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Friday: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Sunday: Closed

Pride Park
1129 Vandeman St.
317-327-7164

Hours of operation:

  • Monday-Friday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Sunday: Closed

Rhodius Park
1720 W. Wilkins St.
317-327-7191

Hours of operation:

  • Monday-Thursday: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Friday: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Sunday: Closed

Riverside Park
2420 E. Riverside Dr.
317-327-7171

Hours of operation:

  • Monday-Friday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Sunday: Closed

Stanley Strader Park (Formerly Bethel Park)
2850 Bethel Ave.
317-327-7480

Hours of operation:

  • Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sunday: Closed

Thatcher Park
4649 W. Vermont St.
317-327-7390

Hours of operation:

  • Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Sunday: Closed

Washington Park
3130 E. 30th St.
317-327-7473

Hours of operation:

  • Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Sunday: Closed

Watkins Park
2360 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St.
317-327-7175

Hours of operation:

  • Monday & Wednesday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Thursday & Friday: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Sunday: Closed

Windsor Village Park
6510 E. 25th St.
317-327-7162

  • Hours of operation:
  • Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Sunday: Closed
