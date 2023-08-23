Indy Parks offering free cooling centers as temps rise into the high 90s

INDIANAPOLIS — With temperatures reaching the high 90s over the next few days, Indy Parks is once again offering free cooling centers for those who are looking to beat the heat.
Indy Parks says they are focused on providing the space for cooling centers. The department doesn't offer rides for those who can't get there.
The following locations will be open to the public in hopes of helping them cool off:
Broad Ripple Park
1426 Broad Ripple Ave.
317-327-7161
Hours of operation:
- Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday: Closed
Brookside Park
3500 Brookside Parkway S. Dr.
317-327-7179
Hours of operation:
- Monday-Friday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday: Closed
Christian Park
4200 English Ave.
317-327-7163
Hours of operation:
- Monday-Friday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Sunday: Closed
Garfield Park Burrello Family Center
2345 Pagoda Dr.
317-327-7220
Hours of operation:
- Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday: Closed
Municipal Gardens
1831 Lafayette Rd
317-327-7190
Hours of operation:
- Monday & Wednesday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Tuesday & Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Sunday: Closed
Pride Park
1129 Vandeman St.
317-327-7164
Hours of operation:
- Monday-Friday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Sunday: Closed
Rhodius Park
1720 W. Wilkins St.
317-327-7191
Hours of operation:
- Monday-Thursday: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friday: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Sunday: Closed
Riverside Park
2420 E. Riverside Dr.
317-327-7171
Hours of operation:
- Monday-Friday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday: Closed
Stanley Strader Park (Formerly Bethel Park)
2850 Bethel Ave.
317-327-7480
Hours of operation:
- Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday: Closed
Thatcher Park
4649 W. Vermont St.
317-327-7390
Hours of operation:
- Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday: Closed
Washington Park
3130 E. 30th St.
317-327-7473
Hours of operation:
- Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday: Closed
Watkins Park
2360 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St.
317-327-7175
Hours of operation:
- Monday & Wednesday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Tuesday, Thursday & Friday: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Sunday: Closed
Windsor Village Park
6510 E. 25th St.
317-327-7162
- Hours of operation:
- Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday: Closed