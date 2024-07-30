INDIANAPOLIS — The weekend marks the last pool weekend for Indy Parks outdoor pools.

Indy Parks announced that Sunday, Aug. 4 will be the last day that outdoor pools will be open.

https://www.wrtv.com/news/local-news/indy-parks-pools-to-close-for-summer-on-august-4

If you still want to get your laps in, the indoor pools will remain open.

Indy Parks splash pads will also stay open until Labor Day on Sept. 2.

Click here for a list of splash pads and indoor pools around the city.