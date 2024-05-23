Indy Parks & Rec, YMCA prepare to open pools for Memorial Day Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Memorial Day Weekend is here, and many are patiently waiting to get to the swimming pool.

This weekend is the start of the outdoor pool season for Indy Parks and Rec and the YMCA.

On Friday, Indy Parks and Rec says it will announce which of its 16 pools will open this weekend.

“We’ll have a couple of pools open Sunday through Monday,” Alex Cortwright said. “We’re finalizing water quality tests and things like that so we can announce which pools will be safe to open over the weekend.”

Cortwright says on June 1, another wave of pools will open. Staffing is still needed at all locations.

Training is provided and is happening every day. The starting salary for lifeguards is $15 an hour.

“We’re still bringing in new lifeguards, training them and getting them ready to open up the pools in the coming weeks,” Cortwright said.

He says there are over 400 total summer positions that need filled.

“So, that means lifeguards, camp counselors, cashiers at the pools,” Cortwright said.

Jess Hart with Jordan YMCA says they're also hiring.

“We’re a little better on staffing but we could always use more guards and swim instructors,” Hart said. “It’s so important our kids get to learn, and we can teach our families to be safe to prevent the drownings when they don’t have that training.”

Right now, cleanup is underway.

"A week of power washing, scrubbing and cleaning, putting chairs out, it’s a lot of fun," Hart said.

As Indy pools await testing results, Indianapolis residents say having access to these locations is so important.

"It's so beautiful for kids. People can get out here, swim and have fun, exercise our bodies — from little kids all the way to seniors like me," Patricia Johnson said.

"Because it's hot, especially at this time, and school is out today, so the kids are going to need the pools open. Some kids don't have a pool in their backyard," Elice Stowers said.

Both the YMCA and the city offer reduced or free swim classes for lower income students. The cost for swim lessons varies by location.

For more information, on Indy Parks, click here. For more information on the YMCA, click here.