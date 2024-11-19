Indy Parks sees increase in basketball court use following Pacers upgrade

INDIANAPOLIS — The Pacers and Indy Parks have teamed up to renovate basketball courts around Indianapolis. The newest court is being unveiled on the city's east side.

Indy Parks said Wes Montgomery Park, off 34th Street, is now home to Indy Parks' best outdoor court.

"It's one of a kind in our park system, we don't have anything like this. It's got two full-size courts, two half-courts. It's got a covered roof pavilion. It's got the lights on. So, it's going to be great for everything from pickup games to organized tournaments and events," said Indy Parks spokesperson, Alex Cortwright.

He said the $2.7 million upgrade was requested by residents.

Jon Williams lives nearby and says the arena-like court was overdue.

"It boosts the morale. I'm proud to be standing here to see it," said Williams.

It's just one court that has recently gotten eye-catching upgrades.

Out-of-towners Clint and Brooks Beasley saw the Pacers' paint job while passing the basketball court at Fall Creek and 30th.

"I was like, 'We have to go play on this. It looks absolutely sick. We just got to go. We have to try this,'" they said.

A one-on-one session with his father turned into buckets and beeps from drivers stopped at the light.

"It's great seeing people honk every time I make it. It's fantastic to play on," said Brooks.

"It's incredible. I mean, I don't know how you get any better than this," said Clint.

Beasley mimicked his favorite player, Tyrese Haliburton.

"It feels like you're actually playing for the Pacers on the court," he said.

In June, Haliburton said he hoped these court renovations would inspire kids.

"It means everything. For me, you always wanted to go to the newest one, the court that looked the nicest, and I hope this inspires kids to get out," said Haliburton.

Indy Parks said since then, there has been a dramatic increase in players at that court along with the indoor and outdoor courts at Frederick Douglass Park Family Center.

"At the Frederick Douglass Park Family Center, which opened about six months ago, we've already had more than 22,000 basketball court users," said Cortwright.

Residents said it's a blessing to the community.

"People want to be healthy. They just need the resources to do it. So, for that many people to be able to come to this facility just means that more facilities like this are needed in the community," said DeLorean Major. "It provides a safe haven for us to communicate, to collaborate, to gather together."

Indy Parks said teens aged 13 to 15 have a chance to join a city-wide league, playing at these courts.

The official unveiling for Wes Montgomery Park is Tuesday at 11 a.m.