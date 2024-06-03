Indy Parks summer day camps open for the season

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis children are now on summer vacation from school, but some of them will still use their brains at summer day camps across the city.

Indy Parks' summer day camps started on Monday and run until July 26. Families can register their children at this link.

Participating parks include:



Brookside Park

Christian Park

Ellenberger Park

Frederick Douglass Park

Garfield Park

Krannert Park

Rhodius Park

Riverside Park

Windsor Village Park

"We continuously try to educate, promote, celebrate," said Windsor Village Park manager Shawn Cowher. "Everyone wants to go where they're celebrated and not tolerated."

Cowherd has supervised the Windsor Village Park summer day camp for a decade. He said activities this year include drawing, bracelet-making, basketball, and a fashion show at the end of camp.

He said the camp is a valuable resource for kids to express themselves without worrying about getting in trouble.

"We want to make sure that these kids are covered, are safe, and can just flat-out be a kid," Cowherd said.

Indy Parks is also offering scholarships so children on free or reduced lunch can afford summer day camps.

"I believe every kid should have an opportunity to come and experience at least one summer camp," Cowherd said. "They want to come back. They literally harass the parents and say they want to come back to summer camp."

