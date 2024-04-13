‘Indy Parvo Prevention Project’ holds free parvo vaccination clinic for dogs

INDIANAPOLIS — If you own a dog, you may have heard of the disease known as Parvo, but are you doing anything about it?

The Indy Parvo Prevention Project not only asked that question but offered dog owners a chance to save lives and prevent heartbreak.

LDR Rescue organized a free mass Parvo vaccination clinic on Saturday in the parking lot of Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside (FIDO).

Their goal was to vaccinate at least 500 dogs.

“We’re taking in more and more dogs that are surrendered because they have Parvo,” Robin Herman, President of LDR Rescue, said. “Parvo is expensive to treat and if they don’t take the dog to the vet, they’ll die, so they surrender them to the pound.”

Canine Parvovirus (CPV), also called Parvo, is a highly contagious and potentially fatal disease that affects dogs and other canines.

According to Parvo Prevention Project, symptoms typically appear within 3-10 days of exposure. They include lethargy, vomiting, fever, and severe, often bloody diarrhea.

Treatment involves hospitalization, often with intravenous fluids, medication to manage vomiting and diarrhea, and antibiotics to prevent secondary infections.

Vaccination is the only effective way to prevent CPV.

The next clinic will be held on May 11 at FIDO, located at 1505 N. Sherman Drive in Indianapolis, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on LDR Rescue, click here.