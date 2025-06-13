Indy Peace Fellowship graduates its fifth class

INDIANAPOLIS — More than a dozen young men and women, who committed to a yearlong program focused on reducing gun violence in Indianapolis, graduated. This initiative is a result of Mayor Hogsett’s gun violence reduction strategy.

This was an exciting moment of change for many young adults.

"I kind of went through the program through my brother," Tajonye Cissell, a graduate Fellow from the program.

A decision, Cissell said, that didn't come easily.

"Like that sounds crazy, like that's not nothing I would do," she said.

But it ended up being one of the best decisions she said she's made.

"It gave me like a safety zone, I would say like it made me feel comfortable," Cissell said. "Like, OK, because being black is pushed down our throat, that the only way out is drugs, basketball games, music. You've got to have talent to get rich, right? But they show us that, hey, it's another exit," Cissell said.

Cissell completed the program with the help of her life coach, Shonda Hyatt, with the Indy Peace Fellowship.

"She feels comfortable enough to tell me what she did in her past and how she used to be and how I've influenced her to be better," Hyatt said.

Hyatt has been with Indy Peace Fellowship for the past three years.

This is the fifth graduation since Mayor Hogsett rolled out the city's gun violence reduction strategy.

Hyatt said watching Cissell soar is a reminder of the greater impact of this program.

"I just want her to know that she can do anything that she puts her mind to. Mindset is everything. If you believe it, you can achieve it," Hyatt.

"I'm going to keep it pushing, and I want to conquer the world, you know what I'm saying? And Ms. Shonda gave me that, that push to get, like you can do anything you want to do, just put your mind to it, and all this, a respect her and love her for that," Cissell said.

