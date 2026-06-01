Indy Pride attendees can access same-day HIV prevention medication

The Damien Center announced Monday that it will offer a daily prescription medication for people who do not have HIV but are at risk of contracting it during the 2026 Indy Pride Festival.

The Damien Center, Indiana’s oldest and largest organization leading the effort to prevent the spread of HIV, will offer “PrEP,” or pre-exposure prophylaxis, which reduces the risk of getting HIV from sex by about 99% and from injection drug use by at least 74%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Medically eligible individuals can walk away with a 14-day supply of medication to begin their PrEP journey immediately. No pre-registration is required, and anyone interested can simply walk up to the Damien Center booth at the Health Pavilion.

“Indy Pride is one of the most important community gatherings of the year, and we are excited to mark this milestone by bringing same-day PrEP services directly to the people who need them most,” Alan Witchey, president and CEO of Damien Center, said in a release.

“For the first time, someone can walk into the festival, get tested and walk out with HIV prevention medication in hand. That is a powerful step forward for our community and for our mission.”

The Damien Center says staff will first administer a rapid HIV test before any medication is started. From there, those interested will be asked to complete paperwork, including a medical history form, followed by a review with a member of Damien’s Clinical Team to determine medical eligibility and insurance options. The process takes anywhere from 30-60 minutes.

Uninsured individuals are welcome.

The Indy Pride Festival will take place at Military Park, 601 West New York Street, on June 13-14. Tickets can be purchased here.

For more information, visit www.damien.org/prevention/prep.