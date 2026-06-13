Indy Pride parade, festival take over downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Pride is marking its annual celebration Saturday with a parade and a full-day festival in downtown Indianapolis.

The Pride Parade kicked off at 10 a.m. at the corner of Massachusetts Avenue and College Avenue. The route travels down Mass Ave before turning onto Delaware Street.

Later in the day, the Indy Pride Festival takes over Military Park and White River State Park, featuring a lineup of vendors and live performances.

Todrick Hall headlines the festival, joined by Crystal Waters, Brooke Eden, Ciara Myst and the NYC Ballroom Showcase. All performers will take the main stage at Military Park.

IMPD announced road closures and parking restrictions during the festivities. See below:

🚨𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂 𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐓🚨



Due to Indy Pride Weekend, there will be several road closures downtown to ensure a safe and joyful celebration.



See the map below for road closures & parking restrictions that begin at 𝟱:𝟬𝟬 𝗮.𝗺. on Saturday, June 13th.



If you're attending… pic.twitter.com/7c7Rs4T9Eg — IMPD (@IMPDnews) June 12, 2026

Tickets are required for festival entry. For more information, visit the official Indy Pride website.