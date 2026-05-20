Indy Public Library to debut brand new bookmobiles at 500 Festival Parade

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The Indianapolis Public Library will roll out two new bookmobiles during Saturday’s 500 Festival Parade, giving parade crowds the first look at upgraded mobile branches that will begin serving Marion County this summer.

The vehicles, appropriately named Frog and Toad after the children’s book series, are the latest update to the library’s bookmobile fleet and are intended to expand access to books, technology, and library programs across Indianapolis.

IPL says the new bookmobiles were designed to make it easier for people of all ages and abilities to use library services without traveling to a branch.

The vehicles feature a lower-floor design, improved entry access, and brighter, more open interiors. Library leaders said the upgrades are aimed at residents who face transportation, mobility, or distance challenges.

IPL CEO Gregory Hill Sr. says the bookmobiles also reflect their commitment to the community.

“We are excited to share this moment with the community during one of Indianapolis’ most celebrated traditions,” he said.

Each bookmobile has also been assigned different tasks and will serve different groups.

Toad will primarily visit seniors and assisted living communities, bringing books, reader advisory services, and other library resources directly to residents who may not be able to travel easily.

Meanwhile, Frog will focus on children and families, making stops at schools, daycares, apartment communities, and underserved neighborhoods. The goal is to support early literacy and give children who may not get regular access to a branch, books, and other learning tools.

In addition to books, the mobile units will offer library cards, access to digital resources, technology, and community programming.

The bookmobiles will begin their regular routes following their debut Saturday. The library plans to release more details about routes and schedules following the parade launch.