Indy Rent eviction-prevention program to temporarily pause

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis eviction-prevention program Indy Rent is pausing applications at the end of June.

The program will stop taking applications temporarily at noon on June 26, according to a release. Tenet applications submitted before the deadline will still be processed.

The release says the pause is to ensure that applications can be covered by the remaining funding. No information on how long the pause will be has been released.

Indy Rent is a court-based eviction-prevention program. It has distributed almost $200 million in funds to over 68,000 residents since 2020.

In order to qualify for the program, applicants must have an eviction case number.

You can learn more about Indy Rent at their website.

Additional eviction prevention resources are available at Indy.Gov.