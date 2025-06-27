Indy residents struggle without air conditioning in sweltering summer heat

Indianapolis — Hoosiers are feeling the heat as this heatwave continues to roll through Central Indiana.

Two Hoosiers who spoke with WRTV are trying to cope without working air conditioning in their apartment units, with temperatures reaching 80 degrees indoors and climbing.

“It’s tough. I have a fan, but it’s not really doing much,” said resident Diamond Forbes. She lives in an apartment complex located on the West Side of Indianapolis in Marion County. "This is the only way to try and keep it cool."

WRTV

Residents are voicing frustrations about the lack of air conditioning, particularly as temperatures rise. "I work from home, so it's hard to live and function," said Forbes.

Forbes' apartment complex has a history of complaints. Records from the Marion County Public Health Department indicate multiple units have reported similar issues with malfunctioning air conditioning. Court documents reveal that the non-functioning units pose a health and safety hazard.

WRTV

At what point does the court system get involved?

“When we get a complaint into our complaint line, our staff will contact one of our inspectors. The next day, within 24 hours, they will confirm whether repairs have been made. If not, they can refer the case to our legal department for submission to environmental court,” said Lara Morgan with the health department.

The health department says there’s been a surge in calls regarding apartment units with similar problems around Marion County. They encourage residents facing these issues to reach out for help.

“It’s scary to know there is more going on here than just me,” one resident expressed. “Make sure you have proper documentation that you’ve tried to get help.”

As the heat continues, the pressure is on apartment management to address these critical issues and ensure tenants' rights to a safe and comfortable living environment are upheld.

If you need help, you can call the Marion County Public Health Department at 317-221-2150 or find more information by clicking here.