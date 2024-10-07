Indy restaurant His Place Eatery to be featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

INDIANAPOLIS — – Indianapolis’ very own His Place Eatery is making its Food Network debut.

This week, the soul food restaurant will be featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives with Guy Fieri.

"This is such a huge moment for us, and we want to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you—our incredible customers. Your loyalty and support have made this dream a reality. Without you, none of this would’ve been possible," the restaurant shared on Facebook.

If you haven't checked out His Place Eatery yet, Chef James and his wife Shawn created a comfort food menu with their own twist. Peach cobbler waffles and chicken, collard green grilled cheese and fried chicken pot pie are just some of their specialties.

The restaurant has two locations; one on Indy's east side at 6916 E. 30th St. and one on the north side at 1411 W. 86th St.

The episode airs on Oct. 11 at 9 p.m. on Food Network.

