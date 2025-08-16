Indy scrap yard explains practices to prevent the purchase of stolen items

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is still investigating after hundreds of bronze vases were stolen from New Crown Cemetery earlier this week.

According to IMPD, 246 solid bronze vases were stolen from headstones, with an estimated value of $170,000.

Two bronze markers inscribed with names and dates of birth were also taken, valued at $5,000.

WRTV

“I won’t buy it. I won’t buy it," Nevada Matthews, Vice President of Farnsworth Metal Recycling, said.

Farnsworth buys scrap metal. The big, bold letters on their facility make that clear. Mostly copper, aluminum, steel and iron.

Farnsworth takes everything but precious metals, like gold, silver or platinum.

WRTV

Matthews says they have processes in place to ensure the metal they’re buying is legitimate.

“What my guys do if the person has a lot of things, ask for letterhead. We go through documentation. Once I get the letterhead, I call the company it was received from," Matthews said.

New Crown Cemetery says this theft is representative of a larger, nationwide issue.

A spokesperson said in an emailed statement:

Bronze vase theft has become an issue at cemeteries across the nation, as these items are often stolen and sold for the scrap value of the metal.

Matthews says people often steal these items to try to turn a profit at scrap yards like his.

And Matthews says they'll get creative with the ways they’ll try to sell it.

“I’ve seen customers bring them in and do certain things to them and try to change it up so it did not look like a vase, but my guys have enough documentation and showed them what they would look like," he said.

Matthews says he’s in communication with IMPD daily to prevent thieves from making a quick buck at local yards.

“The police department gets a report every day from every scrap yard in town. We have to send them electronically, so they know what people are bringing in every day," he said.

New Crown urges the community to report any information that could assist in this investigation to IMPD.