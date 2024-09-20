Indy Scream Park celebrates 15 years of fear

ANDERSON — As Halloween season is at our doorstep, Indiana's premier haunted spectacle is celebrating 15 years of fear.

WRTV

Indy Scream Park in Anderson is officially open for autumn and WRTV's Nico Pennisi stepped right into the action, starting with the zombie paintball assault.

It’s one of six main attractions at Indy Scream Park.

Guests get a chance to shoot, aim and kill the monsters, making for an immersive experience.

Jordan Harmeson is the creative mind behind the haunts.

“I started out here as a kid. I went to high school in the area and was acting out here. And fell in love with the Halloween season and what goes behind the haunted houses,” Harmeson said.

Scaring you is the attraction specialist’s job.

WRTV

"It’s a really strong emotion. Fear is something everybody feels… adrenaline junkies can really experience it up close and personal without being in that horror film,” Harmeson said.

The haunted attraction has undergone roughly $1 million in renovations over the past three years.

“The biggest change is gonna be our newest attraction which is lockdown, the newest interactive haunt. As well as, the not so glamorous plumbing and restrooms.”

Special effects makeup manager Jodi Morgan oversees a team of nine artists who transform 140+ actors into horrifying monsters every night.

WRTV

“Doing cuts and bruises kind of face, we’ve got that down to a science,” Morgan said.

Monsters will not touch you but will get very close —with some exceptions. You can “mark” yourself opt-in for a fully interactive experience.

“They are inviting the [actors] to take them, grab them, pull them away, bring them away to other shows and even separate them completely from their group. You can end up walking out completely alone.”

Indy scream park is open now on select days. It will be open seven days a week beginning Oct. 3 through Nov. 2.

Doors open each night at 7 p.m.

WATCH | Inside Indy Scream Park