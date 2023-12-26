Indy shoppers hit the stores the day after Christmas to make returns

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday is the day after Christmas and shoppers filtered in and out of stores to either spend gift cards they received for the holiday or return those items that didn’t work out.

Among those shoppers was the Geiger family, who made a stop at Kohl’s.

“It’s our things that we got wrong sizes on or duplicates of and then we get their coupon in their and we do a little replacement shopping when we’re inside, so it’s kind of a nice little trip to start at. But mostly just wrong sizes," Jillian Geiger said.

Most of their items are things they ordered on line through Amazon — a flannel jacket, some ski base wear and other clothes.

They say they’re grateful the return process is straightforward and simple.

“It’s actually pretty simple when it comes to Amazon return stuff. You can replace it at places like Kohls. And there’s a few other places I can’t remember off the top of my head but it makes it really easy to come in and make a return on it," Nick Geiger said.

Couple Caleigh Green and Jordan Kirkpatrick were also at Kohl’s making returns on Tuesday.

Green ordered some stockings that didn’t look right and some shoes she’s exchanging for a different color.

“He got me some HEYDUDE shoes and I don’t trust myself enough to not get them dirty," Green said.

Kohls was just one stop on the list.

The 22 and 25-year-old are also stopping at Dick’s and Marshall’s to return clothes that didn’t work out — they said that’s a typical way to spend December 26.

“Everything fit me so. I’m just easy. I’m just way easy," Kirkpatrick said.

The Better Business Bureau recommends the following if you’re making returns this week:

