Indy sixth grader chosen to be Scholastic Kid Reporter

INDIANAPOLIS — A sixth-grader from Indianapolis has been selected to join the 25th class of the Scholastic Kids Press.

Asher Freije is an aspiring broadcast journalist.

WRTV

“I like talking in front of people. And I like talking and to be able to report on such interesting stuff that’s happening in the world. Broadcasting has just sparked an interest in me," the 12-year-old said.

The Geist Montessori Academy student is an avid reader and he’s definitely not camera shy.

“In order to have a good vocabulary, you have to read," he said. “I’m pretty extroverted so I’m not very nervous in front of cameras.”

Tricia Freije

Asher is one of 27 student journalists from around the globe who will report “news for kids, by kids.”

“What we’re looking for is for kids to develop their critical thinking skills. For them to know that they have a voice. They can bring stories they feel are neglected to the stage," Editor Suzanne McCabe said.

Kid reporters will interview change-makers and experts in their communities about things that matter most to them.

Over the past 25 years, Kid reporters have interviewed a variety of notable figures, including Nobel Peace Prize recipient Malala Yousafzai; CNN news anchor Anderson Cooper; Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda; conservationist Jane Goodall; former First Lady and President of the United States, Michelle and Barack Obama; Captain Underpants and Dog Man creator Dav Pilkey; and more.

Their published stories have the opportunity to reach up to 13 million students across U.S. classrooms.

“We see young people go on to careers as journalists, producers, filmmakers, people who are telling the stories of their generation," McCabe said.

That’s Asher’s hope.

He already has a wishlist of people to interview. It includes notables in the Hoosier state like John Green and Caitlin Clark.

He also wants to tell stories he finds interesting, like the history of the Indiana Dunes.

“Nowadays in news, you’ll find all the negativity in the newspapers. That’s why I really like the kid newspapers because it’s all the positive stuff directed towards kids my age," Asher said.

