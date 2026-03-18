Indy social workers, educators train to be first line of support for kids facing mental health challenges

INDIANAPOLIS — Educators, counselors and social workers in Indianapolis are learning how to be the first source of support for kids facing mental health challenges.

Two social workers at a recent training at MCCOY say they are learning how to spot trouble early and guide kids to help.

Research shows many parents don't know where to turn when it comes to mental health.

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"I think that mental health has not been talked about enough, like in the community that I serve for sure," said Samantha King, school social worker at Tindley Genesis Academy.

"I think we need to do a little more education. Let the parents know mental health is not something bad," said Tracey Evans, social worker at Tindley Summit Academy.

According to Mental Health First Aid, 75% of parents don't know where or how to seek help for their child and 71% of young people with depression who never sought help said they were worried about what people would say.

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"So how can we as adults help our youth in our community today?" asked Fletcher Elliott, MCCOY director of training and development.

That's why the MCCOY offers the Youth Mental Health First Aid training, and the demand is consistently high.

"Every time that I tried to take this first aid class for the youth, it was always full," Evans said.

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King said many of the children she serves face significant obstacles.

"A lot of the kids that we serve are in low poverty and they have a lot of needs challenges," King said.

The training focuses on recognizing signs and symptoms of mental health challenges in young people.

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The trainees say they're ready to be that first line of defense for every child who needs it.

"I always say if I had the social worker that I am as a kid, I think I would be better off," Evans said.

Youth Mental Health First Aid training sessions are held multiple times a year across Indiana, and most are free. McCoy plans to hold another session in July and again at the start of next school year.

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