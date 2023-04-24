Indy teen wins American Legion National Oratorical Contest

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Homeschool senior has claimed the top prize in the American Legion National Oratorical Content.

Haley Bock took home the top prize in the 84th annual event on Sunday. With the win she claims a $25,000 scholarship.

According to the American Legion, Bock plans to attend Patrick Henry College in Virginia with help from the scholarship she won.

Bock's winning oration, “The Black Hole of American Democracy: American Territories are Where Voting Rights Vanish,” spoke to citizens of United States territories who are denied voting rights.

Bock was sponsored by American Legion Post 3 in Indianapolis.