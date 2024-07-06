Indy teenager escapes east side house fire caused by fireworks

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager managed to escape a house fire caused by fireworks on Indy's east side on Friday.

According to Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters responded to the home at 409 N. Grant Ave. around 7:30 p.m. after a fire broke out on the porch.

IFD says the fire quickly traveled to the interior of the home and cause significant damage.

A 17-year-old girl was forced to evacuate but made it out the burning home safely. One cat died in the fire, and two other cats are still missing.

Indianapolis Fire Department

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control in about 15 minutes but due to the damage, a family of three have been displaced.

IFD said the fire may have been caused by an errant firework, however this is still under investigation.