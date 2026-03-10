Indy unveils spring break safety plan focused on youth, curfew enforcement

INDIANAPOLIS — As spring break approaches and warmer weather moves in, Indianapolis city leaders are laying out a plan to keep young people safe downtown.

Mayor Joe Hogsett, IMPD Chief of Police Tanya Terry and Office of Public Health and Safety Director Andrew Merkley joined community organizations Tuesday to outline the city's safety strategy for the coming months.

"This time of year is meant to be a fun and exciting time for our city's youth," Mayor Hogsett said. "Parents play a vital role, but so do we as a community, and that means it is on all of us to uplift and support our young people when they need it most."

A key part of the plan is increased IMPD presence in the downtown area during peak evening and weekend hours, along with enforcement of Indiana's curfew law for minors.

Current Indiana Law states:

Children 15 - 17 years of age may not be in a public place:



between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Saturday or Sunday

after 11 p.m. on Sunday - Thursday

before 5 a.m. on Monday - Friday

Children younger than 15 years of age may not be in a public place:



after 11 p.m. or before 5 a.m. on any day

Officers will give warnings to large groups of juveniles before curfew kicks in, making announcements over patrol car speakers 30 minutes and 15 minutes before curfew, with a final notice when curfew begins.

Juveniles found in violation may be taken to a designated safe space called the Connection Center, where community volunteers will provide food, resources and support services.

The Connection Center will be activated during the evenings of March 13 and March 14.

"When a young person is out late at night, we want to make sure they are safe and connected to the support they may need," said OPHS Director Merkley. "The Connection Center gives us a chance to meet youth with care, provide snacks and drinks, and surround them with community partners who are ready to help."

Officers will attempt to contact a parent or guardian of any juvenile detained for a curfew violation. If a parent or guardian cannot be reached, the juvenile may be transported to the juvenile detention center for a status offense, which is not considered an arrest and does not create a criminal record.

Chief Terry said the approach is rooted in prevention and community connection.

"Our goal is always prevention first," Terry said. "We want families and youth to know that officers are here to keep them safe, connect them to resources when needed, and help everyone enjoy downtown responsibly."

More than 200 downtown businesses have also entered into trespass agreements with IMPD, allowing officers to remove unwanted individuals from private property when needed.