Indy woman honored for helping others going through breast cancer diagnosis and treatment

INDIANAPOLIS— One Indianapolis woman is being honored for helping other Hoosiers going through breast cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Jiffy Lube of Indiana selected Andrea McDonald for the I.W.I.N foundation as the winner of it's "Do More" volunteer program.

It's an initiative that honors special community members who use their vehicles to make a difference by providing a year’s worth of complimentary vehicle maintenance services.

After surviving her own battle McDonald now helps others facing the harsh reality.

She communicates with recipients to understand their needs and providing crucial support. Her role involves reaching out to applicants after they submit their requests and staying in contact with them throughout the process.

"I help provide a one time grant to patients in the state of Indiana targeted to help relieve emotional, physical and financial burdens," said McDonald. "We walk through the different choices of the support services and then help process their grants so they can begin to receive assistance."

"We definitely reach out into the community to help people that are doing more with their family, friends, neighbors," said Lonnie Hinkle, Jiffy Lube. "Our goal to to find those good things, amplify them and honor those that are going above and beyond to do good things in the community."

