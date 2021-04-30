Watch
Indy Zoo asks for help naming little alligators

Courtesy of the Indy Zoo
Posted at 12:13 PM, Apr 30, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo is opening a new habitat and they need your help to name the newest animals inside.

The "Alligators & Crocodiles: The Fight to Survive" exhibit opens in one month and four young American alligators need names before they meet visitors.

From now through May 12, visitors can check Indy Zoo's Facebook page and vote for their favorite names.

Here are the three options based on different themes:

  • Based on states where the alligators live: "Al" for Alabama, "Carl" for California, and "Tex" for Texas.
  • Based on trees and plants found in their native habitat: "Cypress," "Fig," "Glade," and "Palm."
  • Based on reptile-related words: "Champ," "Chomp," "Snapper," "Swamp."

The names will be announced on May 13.

